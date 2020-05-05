“Naughty Novak” ? – Worlds Number 1 Tennis Player Novak Djokovic appears to break lockdown rules in Spain’s Marbella

Ranked number one in the world of Tennis, Novak Djokovic appeared to break coronavirus lockdown rules in Marbella Spain by returning to the tennis court yesterday.

Djokovic one posted a video on Instagram showing him exchanging shots with another man at a tennis club in Marbella where he is reportedly staying.

Djokovic himself filmed the video while hitting shots and wrote he was “so happy to play on clay .. well, just for a bit with my phone in the hands.”

In an unrelated statement, the Spanish tennis federation said on Monday that professional players in Spain were allowed to exercise by themselves or with a coach, but not yet on a tennis court. It said it would work on a set of guidelines to inform players and clubs about what they would be permitted to do beginning next week.

It was not clear if Djokovic would be subjected to fines or sanctions if it was confirmed he broke the lockdown rules. The Instagram video below is the one allegedly showing the tennis star flouting lockdown laws in Spain.