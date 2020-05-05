Man, 26, left scared as he tests positive for coronavirus THREE times over two months

A 26-YEAR-OLD man has tested positive for coronavirus three times in just over two months and is scared the virus is “still inside” him.

Christian Bermea, from Houston, Texas, was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 19, and has tested positive twice since.

“I’m ready for it to be done,” Bernea told Fox 6 Now.

“I definitely feel a lot better than I did at the beginning, but I’m still not at 100 percent. My smell isn’t as good as it used to be, fatigue, and shortness of breath.”

Bernea said that, despite not feeling as sick as he did almost two months ago, he is still experiencing symptoms and has continued to self-isolate.

“Fifty-two days and counting.

“This virus isn’t just a physical process, it’s a mental one, too.

“You’re almost stuck with your thoughts. I’m scared because there’s still a virus inside me.”





Dr Sandberg, from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, told Fox: “A patient like this raises many questions. A positive test does not mean you’re able to infect other people.

“It means you have part of the genetic code in your body.”

Bermea told Fox that he plans to get tested again for coronavirus later this week.

He said that if the results come back positive, it’s likely he will wait a month before taking another test.

“Even if it comes back positive, and you feel like you can’t infect anyone else, it’s better to play it safe than sorry,” he said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it can take anywhere from two to six weeks to recover from Covid-19.

The rate of recovery will depend on the severity of the disease as well as treatment.

WHO wrote in a report: “The median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately two weeks and is three to six weeks for patients with severe or critical disease.”