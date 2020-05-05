Macron in France Sets Rough Date over Holiday Travel Decision for Spain and UK

PRESIDENT Macron has set a rough date over people in France finding out whether holiday travel would be possible to Spain and the UK this summer.

The French leader was speaking to reporters at a school in Paris and said that it was soon to make a call on whether foreign holidays would be possible, but did hold out some minor hope.

“What I can say is that we will limit major international travel, even during the summer holidays. We may have some travel within Europe, but we will see. We will know in early June.”

-- Advertisement --

French tourists are amongst the biggest category of foreign visitors to Spain, along with those from Britain and Germany.

France will take a major step towards reducing lockdown restrictions next week, when residents will be able to travel up to 100 kilometres from their homes.

All sports and outdoor events have been banned until at least September.



