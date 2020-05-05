Holiday islands Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca register biggest leap in unemployment in Spain

THE Balearic Islands suffered the highest leap in unemployment in Spain in April, the first complete month under the coronavirus State of Alarm.

The number of people registered as out of work at the islands’ employment public service offices was up by a massive 62.1 per cent on the same month last year to 72,542, according to Employment Ministry figures released on Tuesday.

In relation to March, the Balearic jobless increase was also the highest in the country at 15.6 per cent, or 9,773 people more.

One in four of the islands’ unemployed are foreign nationals, mainly from countries outside the European Union. Most of the non-Spanish jobless are from the service sector.

In fact the services sector account for nearly 80 per cent of the people currently out of work in the Balearics at 57,532. This is 6,801 more than last month.

The construction sector is the second worst hit, with an increase of 1,065 jobless to 8,198.

Recruitment on the islands in April plummeted by more than 84 per cent in relation to the same month in 2019. There were 47,052 less contracts, leaving the figure at 8,693.





In relation to March the decrease was 63.2 per cent, a 14,945 in the number of contracts.