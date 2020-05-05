Half of the UK adults are being paid by the state and could see a further 20% of reduced wages

Rishi Sunak could reduce government furlough wage support from 80 per cent to 60 per cent in the months ahead as part of a plan to ease Britain back to work, it was claimed today.

THE Chancellor is trying to figure out a way to ‘wind down’ the employee support scheme which currently sees the state pay 80 per cent of a worker’s wages up to a monthly cap of £2,500.

Mr Sunak has said the current situation is ‘not sustainable’ in the long term with official statistics showing 6.3 million workers have now been furloughed at a cost to the taxpayer of £8 billion.

New analysis published today showed more than half of British adults are now receiving some form of money from the state with more than 1.8 million new claims for Universal Credit since the middle of March.

If the unemployed, 5.4 million public sector workers and 12 million pensioners are taken into account, the state now pays just over half the 52 million adults in the country.

In an interview last night, Mr Sunak tried to reassure workers and businesses that they will not face a ‘cliff edge’ of subsidies being withdrawn immediately when lockdown measures are eased.

But amid signs of strains within government about the huge burden on the country’s finances, Mr Sunak pointed out that the furlough scheme could soon be costing the same as the NHS budget – an estimated £11 billion a month.

“I’m working, as we speak, to figure out the most effective way to wind down the (furlough) scheme and to ease people back into work in a measured way,” he told ITV.





“As some scenarios have suggested, we are potentially spending as much on the furlough scheme as we do on the NHS, for example. Clearly that is not a sustainable situation.”

It has been put forward that Mr Sunak is to cut the government wage support from 80 per cent to 60 per cent with further reductions to follow.

Another option would see furloughed staff allowed to go back to work but they would only receive a smaller state subsidy.

The lockdown is estimated to be wiping £2 billion a day off the UK’s GDP, destroying millions of jobs, with the government expecting to borrow up to £270 billion this year.

As a result the pressure is growing on the government to find a way out of lockdown.