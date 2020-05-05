France’s healthcare personnel honoured by online fine wine auction to raise funds to support them during Coronavirus crisis.

FRENCH wine specialist website iDealwine has been running an auction since April 27 to raise money in support of healthcare staff working on the frontline against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The auction of fine wines had an initial aim of raising €100,000 overall; however, the website managed to raise €60,000 in just a few days and may yet exceed its target as it will finish on May 7.

All the money raised will go to medical charity ‘Protège Ton Soignant’ (Protect Your Carer), which helps healthcare personnel.

The auction catalogue features almost 1,000 bottles, including prestigious wines from Bordeaux, Alsace, Bourgogne, and Champagne. The list also includes a number of Italian and Portuguese wines, as well as varieties of Scottish whisky.

Angélique de Lencquesaing, co-founder of the iDealwine website said “Basically, everyone really put their heart and soul into it, which is such a positive thing. The response was very generous, massive, and immediate.”

She went on to say that “Frankly, we were very surprised and happy with the result, and we never imagined that we would be able to get hold of so many bottles in such a short time.”

Wine collective director, Damien Leclerc, of the La Chablisienne collective, explained the auction lots that he had donated. “[These are] very respectable old-vine Chablis from the year 2016. This is a really symbolic vintage from our cellars and we hope that the public will be particularly generous.

“Like everyone, we are very worried by the situation and in much admiration for the carers, who, every day, put their lives in danger and help others, whether in hospitals or elderly care homes. This is a small way to thank them, and to recognise their heroic and extraordinary work.”