France announces the death of a second French Foreign Legion soldier in a week from the same regiment in Mali.

FRANCE’S presidency has announced the death of another French Foreign Legion soldier in Mali in a statement on Monday. The presidency said the death of the soldier, Kevin Clement, occurred during an operation against armed groups in the country, but gave no further details. His death comes just three days after another soldier from the same regiment died in a military hospital near Paris after being badly wounded in an IUD explosion in Mali last week.

France has 5,100 troops in Mali and the wider Sahel region, but security has progressively worsened since it intervened in 2013 to stop a jihadist advance to the Malian capital, Bamako. Thirteen soldiers died in a helicopter crash in Mali last November in France’s worst single loss of troops for more than three decades.