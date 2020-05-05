Former Schalke Football Player Kamba, Presumed Dead Four Years Ago, Is Found Alive and Well in Germany

The main hypothesis that prosecutors are considering is that the ex-wife of the football player had devised the plan to fake his death and receive his life insurance pay-out.

Is it a miracle? Or is it a farce?

Congolese football player, Hiannick Kamba, a former defender for FC Schalke 04 was presumed dead in January 2016 after suffering a traffic accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo, however, he has recently been found alive in the Ruhr, Germany.

Kamba, who is now 33 years of age, was declared dead after allegedly suffering a car accident on January 9, 2016 in his native country, to which he travelled to “without documents, without money and without a mobile phone”, according Anette Milk a prosecutor involved in the case.

However, Kamba was discovered alive and well earlier this week in Ruhr, where he was allegedly working as a chemical technician at an energy provider, more than four years after his initial disappearance.

The main hypothesis is that Kamba’s ex-wife fabricated this plan in order to collect his life insurance; in fact, Milk has revealed that Kamba claims to have been abandoned by his friends of the day of the events when he went to a German embassy in Kinshasa in 2018 to report the ‘false news’ about his death.

Now, Kamba will act as a witness in the trail for insurance fraud against his ex-wife with whom he shares a 10-year-old son. It is unknown if the documents used to confirm his death were either falsified or justified by a corrupt body.



