Easy, healthy veggie stew recipe!

Here is a simple and healthy stew. It is vegan and gluten-free, straightforward to make and the ingredients are easy to get hold of!!
Ingredients:
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 large stick of celery, diced
- 2 medium potatoes, chopped into 2cm cubes
- 2 large carrots, diced
- 1 tbsp ground dried sage
- 1½ tbsp ground dried rosemary
- 1 vegetable stock cube
- 1 cup uncooked red lentils (soaked for 2 hours if preferred)
- 4-5 cups water
- 3 cups broccoli, cut into small florets
- ½ tbsp soy sauce
- 1 cup dark leafy greens, like kale or spinach (optional)
- Salt & pepper to taste
Method:
In a large saucepan with a lid, steam sauté the onion in a small amount of water for 5 minutes on a medium heat, keep stirring.
Add the celery, potatoes, carrot, sage, rosemary, stock cube, lentils and water to the pan and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat and cook, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring now and then. The potato should be just tender.
Add the broccoli and cook for a further 10 minutes (or until the lentils have become mush), stirring occasionally.
Add the soy, salt and pepper to taste, and the leafy greens. Cook for 3 more minutes, or until the greens have wilted.
Serve immediately. (Also keeps well in the fridge for several days. Reheat when needed.)
Recipe credit: Vancouverwithlove