Easy, healthy veggie stew recipe!

Here is a simple and healthy stew. It is vegan and gluten-free, straightforward to make and the ingredients are easy to get hold of!!

Ingredients:
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large stick of celery, diced
  • 2 medium potatoes, chopped into 2cm cubes
  • 2 large carrots, diced
  • 1 tbsp ground dried sage
  •  tbsp ground dried rosemary
  • 1 vegetable stock cube
  • 1 cup uncooked red lentils (soaked for 2 hours if preferred)
  • 4-5 cups water
  • 3 cups broccoli, cut into small florets
  • ½ tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 cup dark leafy greens, like kale or spinach (optional)
  • Salt & pepper to taste

 

Method:

  • In a large saucepan with a lid, steam sauté the onion in a small amount of water for 5 minutes on a medium heat, keep stirring.
  • Add the celery, potatoes, carrot, sage, rosemary, stock cube, lentils and water to the pan and bring to the boil.
  • Reduce the heat and cook, covered, for 10 minutes, stirring now and then. The potato should be just tender.
  • Add the broccoli and cook for a further 10 minutes (or until the lentils have become mush), stirring occasionally.
  • Add the soy, salt and pepper to taste, and the leafy greens. Cook for 3 more minutes, or until the greens have wilted.

  • Serve immediately. (Also keeps well in the fridge for several days. Reheat when needed.)

    Recipe credit: Vancouverwithlove



