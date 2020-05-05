Diners in Italy Separated by Plexiglass as Restaurants Prepare to Reopen

Italy has revealed what restaurants could look like after lockdown, with photos showing plexiglass dividers being placed in between and across tables.

Authorities in the country began lifting some social distancing measures this week, with Italians now allowed to visit members of their family within their region and exercise outside.

Bars and restaurants are then expected to let customers sit at tables again in June. Photos from Rome and Milan have now revealed how eateries are preparing by setting up clear screens between their guests, so that they can eat without risk of further infection from coronavirus.

In the images, screens have been placed around the sides and across the centre of the table, so that two people can dine together without physically touching. Staff are also protected behind plexiglass across the bar as they deal with customers.

Italy has been the worst-hit European country by the virus, with 28,884 recorded deaths. The nation has also seen the continent’s longest lockdown, with 62,000,000 people unable to go outside for anything other than essential errands since March 10.



