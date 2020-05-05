Cyclists OUT OF CONTROL on Spain’s Costa Del Sol roads between 8pm -11pm and vigilantes prepare for to teach them a lesson

Cyclists are out of control on Spain’s Costa del Sol between exercise hours as tonight alone saw 34 attendances by ambulance and emergency services

On the Costa del Sol tonight after yet another cycle crash where a woman knocked off a man causing head wounds as well as a possible broken arm, an emergency service worker attending the crash revealed that the emergency services had attended a total of 34 incidents this evening alone.

The roads are filled with cyclists during this present time as the exercise time windows open up and it appears that not many have the care and attention to ride a bike!

Cyclists appear to be novices as they lack road regulations, no lights, no attention to zebra crossings, cycling on pavements as well as many other matters as they hit the road.

-- Advertisement --

This has forced Mick Storey a former professional racing cyclist to blow his stack as his wife Sarah was nearly hit by three bikes tonight and witnessed pathetic bike crashes as he described them.

” The standards of cycling are awful and to be quite bloody frank after tonight I have had enough after what I have witnessed, we go out for a walk and clowns on bikes are risking the lives of others, this needs to stop and stop now”

” I’m setting up a vigilante group from tonight with other professional cyclists and we are going to tackle this head on, I don’t wish to reveal my plans as not to give the game away but poor cyclists – be aware be very aware, we are not prepared to put up with this any longer, you are risking peoples lives, if you are one of those who think you can just ride across a crossing, you better look out, you are giving us cyclists a very bad name and enough is enough”

Whilst Mick was clearly unhappy, he did explain he will be educating and teaching cycle riders how to observe the rules of the road when cycling and to save them from possible pending issues further down the line.



