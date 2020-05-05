Costa del Sol’s Malaga gets closer to Phase 1 of deescalation as it celebrates three consecutive days of no Covid-19 fatalities or patients needing ICU

Costa del Sol’s Malaga is getting closer to achieving ‘Phase 1’ status of the country’s deescalation plan as it celebrates three consecutive days of no coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths or patients needing intensive care unit (ICU) treatment, as a result of the disease.

THE Covid-19 death toll in the province stands at 261. The number of coronavirus-related hospitalisations are also on their way down. Right now there are around 109 people in hospital recovering from the disease in Malaga (compared to around 396 a month ago on April 4), of which 21 are in ICU, compared to 56 just two weeks ago.

This is a good sign as it shows that the province is getting closer to achieving ‘Phase 1 status’ of deescalation, as having fewer patients in ICU is one of the key markers to having more lockdown restrictions lifted.

-- Advertisement --

However, Malaga remains the province with the highest number of coronavirus infections (3,462) in the Andalucian region, followed by Granada (2,781) and Seville (2,711).