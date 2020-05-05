Buses in one of Spain’s Costa del Sol towns may only take 11 Seated and 5 Standing Passengers

AFTER delivering face masks to bus and taxi drivers in La Linea de la Concepcion, the local council has confirmed that not only must all bus passengers wear masks when travelling but the total capacity for each bus will be 11 seated and five standing.

The first row immediately behind the driver will be left empty, and only half of the seating may be occupied so that social distancing is maintained during the state of alarm.

For those standing, areas of one square metre have been marked out in which just two passengers may stand.