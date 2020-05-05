Brits Told to Bin Home Testing Kits With No Return Labels

A small number of coronavirus home testing kits have been rendered useless as they have been delivered with no return labels.

Instead of sending the address or a new envelope to Brits who have phoned to complain, the Government has reportedly told them to throw their kit in the bin and order a new one.

It comes after daily tests in the UK fell well below the national target of 100,000. Concerns have been raised about how the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has counted its figures, as thousands of home testing kits have been sent out but not carried out.

With no means to send their swab samples back, many key workers are still stuck at home when they could be out on the frontlines.

Secondary school employee Trudie White, 37, ordered four home testing kits for her family after she fell ill, but none of them came with return envelopes. When she phoned the helpline the mum-of-two from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, was told to ‘throw it in the bin’ and order another one.