BREAKING NEWS: The Spanish Health Ministry Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

SPANISH health officials say there have been 185 Covid-19 deaths and 867 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Total deaths from the virus have climbed to 25,613.

In Spain, to date, a total of 219,329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by PCR and 123,486 healed.

