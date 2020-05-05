BREAKING NEWS: Spain PM’s pact with Ciudadanos secures enough votes to guarantee fourth lockdown extension to May 25

The Spanish government’s pact with Ciudadanos has practically guaranteed that the fourth State of Alarm extension (for another 15 days from May 10) will get the go ahead in Congress tomorrow.

However, this time round, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez struggled to get the support he needed (as reported). But Sánchez has now secured just enough votes to get the extension agreed. He can now count on the votes of PSOE (120), Unidas Podemos (35), Ciudadanos (10), Más País (2), Compromís(1), Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (1) and Teruel Existe (1) – a total of 170.

The opposition parties that will vote against an extension include Vox (52), ERC (13), JxCat (8) and la CUP (2). The PNV and Partido Popular (PP) parties have not made their decision public yet. However, it’s reported that with Ciudadanos now on board, Sánchez has secured enough votes to guarantee a lockdown extension.

The pact agreed with Cuidadonos is on the grounds that the Government maintains protection measures for the country’s citizens to guarantee their health, economic and social wellbeing during the State of the Alarm.