Sir Richard Branson, has announced that Virgin Atlantic will axe a third of its workforce.

THE air carrier, founded by the entrepreneur, will shed 3,150 jobs and quit its base at Gatwick Airport.

It’s the latest operator to announce job losses following in the footsteps taken in recent days by British Airways and Ryanair.

Virgin plans to reduce its fleet of aircraft by 10 to 35 in 2022, and is currently applying for emergency loans from the UK government.