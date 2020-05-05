BREAKING: Man dies and two others injured after being ambushed by water buffalo in Wales

A 57-year-old man has died and two people have been injured after being attacked by a water buffalo in Wales, police have said.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man was critically injured and a 22-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury following the incident in Gwehelog, Monmouthshire.

A statement from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of an incident at a commercial property in Gwehelog, Monmouthshire, at around 2.50pm on Tuesday May 5, after two men and a woman were attacked by a water buffalo.”

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The younger man was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital of Wales, while the woman was taken to Royal Gwent Hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be critical.

All those involved were from the Gwehelog area.

The water buffalo has been destroyed.



