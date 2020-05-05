BREAKING: Latest Daily UK Coronavirus Death Figures

THE UK’s coronavirus hospital death toll has increased to 24,780 after 436 more fatalities were reported in 24 hours – but the true total is far higher.

England reported 366 new deaths, Scotland had 44 and Wales recorded 26 – taking its toll past 1,000 – as the UK entered the seventh week of its lockdown. Northern Ireland had not yet reported its latest totals.

The daily number of deaths is up from 229 on Monday, but a sharp increase was expected because many weekend deaths are not reported until Tuesday at the earliest.

New data has revealed the UK has the highest death toll in Europe and the second highest in the world behind the US, and it could now be just hundreds shy of 40,000.