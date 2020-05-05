Barbershop on Spain’s Costa del Sol flouts de-escalation measures as police find eight crammed into tiny premises

DENOUNCED: Barbershop on the Costa del Sol reportedly had eight crammed into tiny space.

Less than 48 hours after small businesses were allowed to reopen as part of Spain’s de-escalation, a barber shop on the Costa del Sol is reportedly in trouble for overcrowding.

WHEN Local Police arrived at the small Malaga premises of less than 70 metres yesterday evening – after a call from a plain-clothed colleague – they seemingly discovered three hairdressers and four customers packed flouting social distancing measures.

Suspicions were raised when officers spotted a queue of potential customers waiting outside the barbers in the Los Tilos area.

The owner has been denounced.

