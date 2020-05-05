Bar and Restaurants on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca installing screens and Ultra-Violet lamps as they prepare for the first customers

Business owners from Costa Blanca to the Costa del Sol are making plans to reopen their bars and restaurants by fitting perspex screens and buying Hi-tech ultraviolet lamps to kill potential viruses.

Suppliers of perspex from Catalonia are probably the only companies busy working at the moment. Thousands of metres of the stuff are being delivered to premises across Spain where they will be fitted and later checked by local officials to see they meet the criteria required to reopen after almost two months of closure.

The Alicante Tourist Board and the Provincial Association of Hotels of the Province of Alicante (APHA) have created a security badge called ‘Alicante Covid Free’ for hotels that comply with a series of protocols and security measures.

Apart from the ‘separators,’ industrial ultraviolet lights and portable thermal imaging devices are being purchased in a bid to satisfy the fears of any potential customers.

As Spain moves into the next phase of its emergency lockdown and a relaxing of the law is introduced, the hospitality sector know full well that the majority of customers they see will be local residents. To put their minds at ease, and to abide by recommendations approved by the Federal government, establishments are making sure everything is ready for the big day when, hopefully, the general public once more will occupy the many beach bars and cafes along the promenades and streets on these once glorious shores.

It advised checking with your local administration to find out what you need to install to abide by any laws or requirements.



