Andalucian Regional Government presents proposals to open Costa del Sol beaches within three weeks

Some glimmer of hope is being given to businesses on the Costa del Sol as the local government of Andalucia is pushing for the reopening of the coast’s beaches.

The Andalucian Executive has put together a list of recommendations that will be given to the federal government next week in a bid to kick-start the local economy of the region. Thousands of jobs are at stake and so is the future of Spain’s hospitality sector.

The recommendations proposed are:

Beach-goers to observe a two-metre distance.

-- Advertisement --

Designated Entry and Exit points.

No mats to be used in hammocks.

Individual beach towels to be provided.

Beaches to be cleaned and ‘aired’ every morning before use.





Specific and fixed opening and closing hours.

Children’s games and the rest of the equipment installed on the coast to be closed, avoiding possible infections.

The Board will request the government to release the beach bars from the payment of this year’s fee, which will save ‘€10 million’ for the sector, a request will also be made to forfeit next year’s fees. They have until May 19 to wrap the deal up and hand it into the Federal government and hopefully, it will be accepted and quickly put into practice by May 27.