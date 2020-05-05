Alicante’s markets popular with expats on Spain’s Costa Blanca reopen this week

Alicante’s markets, popular with expats on Spain’s Costa Blanca, will reopen this week.

THE City Council today authorised the opening of its four markets – Teulada, Carolinas, Babel and Benalúa – from this Thursday, May, 7, under strict security measures to prevent contagion by coronavirus.

The Local Police of Alicante has organised an extensive operation for access control and surveillance with 15 officers policing the measures.

Posters with instructions of mandatory compliance will be strategically placed to ensure everybody knows the do’s and dont’s.

Only food products and basic necessities will be sale, and it predicted that in Benalúa 21 stalls will be open each week, 10 in Carolinas, 33 in Babel and 117 stalls in Teulada, according to Alicante Plaza.

Shoppers will have to disinfect their hands with a hydrogel dispenser provided before entering each of the markets, and will not be allowed to touch any produce.

In addition, stalls will be well spaced and customers must keep a two-metre distance from the vendors, which will be clearly marked.

The City Council and the police have reminded anybody showing any symptoms compatible with Covid-19 should stay at home.





Local Police will check that the sales stalls are separated by six metres front and back, and at least 2.5 metres side to side.

Depending on the size of the pitch, stalls will be limited to one vendor, who must wear protective gloves and a mask at all times.

The council has also stipulated that stalls must be disinfected and cleaned frequently to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, Councillor for Security, Jose Ramon Gonzalez, said that “it is necessary to strictly comply with security measures, the police will control access and (shoppers) should use the entrances and exits established and respect the shifts and distances.”

To ensure the markets stay open, Councillor for Commerce, Lidia López, added “all preventive health and distance measures must be complied with, both for clients and vendors to ensure that we can return to normal as soon as possible.”