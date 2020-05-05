Alfaz manages to celebrate and relive its Roman past even during the corona crisis State of Alarm restrictions

EACH year the Festum Alonis festival celebrates the Marina Baja’s Roman past.

As this could not be held this year Alfaz’s municipal architect, Carolina Frias gave an Instagram talk on the Banqueting Ritual in a Roman Villa between the Third and Fifth Century AD.

“This was an ideal alternative to learn more about our heritage,” said Culture councillor Manuel Casado. Albir has its own Roman villa, now an open-air museum, where excavations are ongoing, Frias reminded her audience. The size of the living quarters and baths suggest a wealthy owner, leading to the theory that the villa could have been the second residence of a high-ranking personage who lived habitually in the important municipality of Allon, the present-day Villajoyosa.