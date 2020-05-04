Would-be thief jailed for assaulting law enforcement officers on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A WOULD-BE thief is behind bars for assaulting three Guardia Civil officers when they arrested him for attempted robbery in Berja.

The JUCIL Justice for the Guardia Civil association reported that the incident last month left officers from the Berja and Laujar de Andarax stations with injuries, prompting a Berja court to order that the defendant identified as O.R., who had also been breaking lockdown restrictions, be held in prison without bail.

The defendant appealed the court’s decision, but an Almeria provincial court overruled the appeal and ratified the decision to hold O.R. in jail, Spanish press reports.

The judges concluded that while the case related to a crime which is not normally categorised by the law as serious, given the defendant is a foreigner there was a significant flight risk, according to Spanish press.

Also that the ruling would allow for a quick trial.

JUCIL said it regretted the assault on the officers, and reported that in the last four months its legal services have acted on nine cases in the province involving the arrest of the suspected aggressors and assaults on 17 officers.

The association said that in most of the cases officers had been injured and called for the adoption of sufficient measures to ensure they were protected in the line of duty.



