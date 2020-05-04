Woman’s Body Found in a Car in Spain’s Costa del Sol

By
Laura Taylor
-
0
Body Found: Police find the body of a deceased woman in her own car in Malaga's Costa del Sol. Credit: National Police.

The National Police have opened an investigation regarding the lifeless body of a 51-year-old woman found inside her own car in the nucleus of Torre del Mar, a town in Malaga.

So far this is all that has been reported by the National Police although they have not ruled out any hypotheses about what happened to the woman or her cause of death.

The deceased woman, of Spanish nationality, was found early this Monday in El Tomillar area as noted by the Spanish emergency services (112) who received two calls about the body.



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here