Woman’s Body Found in a Car in Spain’s Costa del Sol

The National Police have opened an investigation regarding the lifeless body of a 51-year-old woman found inside her own car in the nucleus of Torre del Mar, a town in Malaga.

So far this is all that has been reported by the National Police although they have not ruled out any hypotheses about what happened to the woman or her cause of death.

The deceased woman, of Spanish nationality, was found early this Monday in El Tomillar area as noted by the Spanish emergency services (112) who received two calls about the body.