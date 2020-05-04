Universities in the UK facing bankruptcy as they demand online students pay FULL tuition fees 

THE government has said university students in England will still have to pay full tuition fees even if their courses are taught online in the autumn.

“We don’t believe students will be entitled to reimbursement if the quality is there,” Universities minister Michelle Donelan said.

But the university sector’s request for a £2 billion bail-out has been rejected, Universities had warned of financial danger from a reduction in overseas students because of the coronavirus.

University campuses have been closed by the pandemic – and there is uncertainty for students whether there will be in-person teaching in the autumn or whether courses will be taught fully or partly online.

The Universities minister said no formal decision had been taken on the next academic year, but if courses are taught online and “students are really getting the quality, and they’re getting a course which is fit for purpose,” they would not get a discount on fees.

Summary

Universities that fail to successfully transition to online education in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic could be at risk of permanent closure, but other institutions could gain financially from the disruption, an expert has claimed.



