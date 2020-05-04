UK Celebrations for 75th Anniversary of VE Day this Friday Stifled Due to Lockdown

THIS year, the usual May Day Bank Holiday in the UK was postponed until Friday May 8 so that the nation could celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) with a long weekend and a number of events.

Now because of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no street parties and no official concerts or celebrations according to Bruno Peek the Pageant master of the official VE Day organisation.

He is advising individual bagpipers and town criers to mark the occasion from a suitable and safe location and for everyone to take part in ‘The Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of WW2’ by standing up at home at 3pm (UK time) on Friday May 8 and giving the following toast;

“To those who gave so much, we thank you.”

It is still possible to make homemade bunting by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/makeadifferance and downloading instructions.

In addition, the Royal British Legion is calling for a two minute silence at 11am on May 8 and it is expected that Her Majesty the Queen will make a formal speech in honour of those who died and survived before the country and Europe saw the end of the war.



