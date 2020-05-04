Tui boss calls on EU states to develop a ‘roadmap for travel,’ raising hopes for the tourism industry on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca

Tourism bosses across the regions of the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca welcomed the news from package holiday company Tui of a planned return to normality.

Tui’s CEO Fritz Joussen has called on EU member states to develop a “roadmap for travel” to ensure holidays are still a possibility for this year.

Joussen said governments needed to provide a “clear perspective” on tourism within Europe and said a roadmap would help to open up travel to countries who have made good progress in the battle against Covid-19.

He said holidays at home shouldn’t be the only option available for Europeans, while also highlighting that bookings for 2021 were currently at a “favourable level”.

Joussen said: “In Germany and Europe, too, travel and holidays have considerable relevance for people. “The traffic on our booking websites is 90% compared to the previous year, although travel is currently not possible. Bookings for 2021 are also at a favourable level.

“We must now emerge well from the crisis. Tourism within Europe needs a clear perspective. The EU and the member states should develop a roadmap for travel within Europe and make holidays possible in 2020.

“This includes opening up with tourism and air travel to countries and regions of Europe that have made good progress and are actively promoting the return of holidaymakers.”

Business owners across the whole of Spain desperately need things to turn around, and quickly, millions of euros and thousands of jobs have so far been lost.



