Three of Spain’s Canary Islands and Formentera in the Balearics enter phase one of lockdown de-escalation

AS most of Spain enters phase zero of the lockdown de-escalation on Monday, three Canary Islands and the Balearic Island of Formentera are one step ahead on the road to the ‘new normality’ and move into Phase one.

El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa in the Canaries and Formentera have not registered new cases of coronavirus for some weeks.

As from today on the four islands, groups of no more than 10 family members and friends are allowed to meet up at a home, on the street or at bar or restaurant terraces, practising social distancing at all times.

The bar and restaurant terraces must be at no more than 50 per cent of customer capacity.

Centres for high performance sport can open today on the islands, as can hotels and tourist accommodation, although their communal areas must remain closed.

Churches and places of worship are permitted to open their doors, but with a 30 per cent limit on capacity. Wakes are also allowed, but with a limited number of people.

In terms of cultural activities, libraries can open, with a set maximum number of people in reading areas.





Cultural events can now go ahead, for less than 30 people in enclosed areas and for less than 200 people in open spaces.

The islands will remain in phase one of the lockdown easing for a minimum of two weeks.