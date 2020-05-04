Stranglers keyboard player Dave Greenfield dies after testing positive for coronavirus

STRANGLERS keyboard player David Greenfield, who penned the music to the band’s all-time classic Golden Brown, has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

A message posted on The Strangers’ website and social media announced the 71-year old’s “untimely passing” on Sunday evening, saying “we are deeply and profoundly saddened.”

The announcement explained Greenfield had contracted the virus after a lengthy stay in hospital for heart problems.

“We have just lost a dear friend and music genius, and so has the whole world”, the band’s drummer Jet Black wrote.

“A huge talent, a great loss, he is dearly missed.”

Bass guitarist JJ Burnel said his fellow band member had “passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020.”

Greenfield, originally from Brighton, joined The Stranglers in 1975. The band became part of the UK’s emerging punk scene, and went on to have hits with songs like No More Heroes and Peaches.





But The Stanglers stood out from many of the bands of the era, not least thanks to Greenfield’s distinctive sound and playing style using instruments like the harpsichord and Hammond electric organ.

Greenfield is survived by his wife Pam