Stop before you shop! With some businesses set to open in Spain on May 11, Euro Weekly News urges you to support those who need it most on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

AS of Monday, May 11, many businesses will be reopening as isolation laws ease off in Spain. Before you zoom off for your first haircut in almost two months or to meet up with your friends for a boozy lunch, there are some things you should think about.

STOP: Firstly, do you have your face mask on? With many more people on the street and visiting these places of business, you are putting yourself and others at risk if you are not protected. Spain is a country that kisses hello and goodbye, for now, you should remain two metres apart. The more carefully we treat this de-escalation the more likely it is to succeed.

THINK: The family coffee shop on the corner with the best espresso, the little restaurant you had amazing tapas, the local fruit shop with fresh produce, the panaderia that is open all hours on a skeleton staff. Who will need your money the most? The community has grown together during this crisis and shown that we can care for and respect each other.

Now it’s your turn to give back to your community.

GO: If we want to be able to carry on enjoying life as we had it before we need those businesses that provide for us, entertain us, welcome us and make people want to live in each town. The first few weeks could mark the closure of some smaller businesses, your visit could pay their staff, their rent or their next delivery. Show them that their service counts. They may have always wanted to own a coffee shop, hairdressers or bar and this health crisis could wipe out their dream.

Now is the time to fight for them. Who is your community hero?



