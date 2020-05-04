Spain’s Government open to ‘adjusting’ outing timetable if temperatures soar from Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has confirmed today that the government is open to ‘adjusting’ outing timetables if the weather temperatures start to soar in the coming weeks.

DURING the press conference today, Illa has stated that for now the set timetables will continue. But, if temperatures do start to rapidly increase, he will re-evaluate the timetable with each region head, and make changes accordingly.

“With regard to high temperatures, the set timetable will stay as it is. However, if the set timetable has to be readjusted or changed because of increasing weather temperatures, then we will revise them accordingly,” he confirmed.

-- Advertisement --

In short, individuals wanting to do a solo sports activity, like running, cycling or going for a walk can do so, either between 6am and 10am in the morning, or in the evening from 8pm to 11pm. Families with children can now only go out between the hours of 12pm-7pm once a day. And the elderly are allowed to go out either from 10am-12pm in the morning, or 7pm to 8pm in the evening, as reported.