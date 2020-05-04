Spain’s British Benevolent Fund launches emergency appeal for UK citizens dealing with Coronavirus crisis financial impact.

THE British Benevolent Fund has launched an emergency appeal to raise funds to deal with the impact of the Coronavirus. The BBF has been providing financial assistance to UK citizens in Spain and has seen a dramatic increase both in the number and scope of cases being dealt with.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdown have not only created a medical emergency but also an ongoing financial one.

Throughout the lockdown, the BBF has remained fully operational and has responded to the surge in requests for financial assistance directly, through the British consular network as well as partner charities across Spain.

John Scott, OBE, Chairman of the BBF said that the Coronavirus Appeal “will help the BBF to deliver much needed financial assistance to people, many of whom have found themselves, through no fault of their own, without income and no place to turn.”

All funds raised go towards helping people through this period including funding UK repatriations, payments to meet medical expenses, grants to pay for household utilities, rental payments as well as for food.

For more information or to make a donation go to:

www.britishbenevolentfund.org or info@britishbenevolentfund.org



