Rail union bosses ‘won’t accept’ increasing services as lockdown eases

Rail unions have today been accused of trying to neuter Britain’s recovery while holding the country to ransom after they said it was ‘premature’ to open up the country’s public transport network.

RMT’s Assistant General Secretary Mick Lynch said today that ministers want to be running 85%-100% of train and Tube services within a fortnight despite it not being ‘safe’ – days after they demanded a new pay deal for workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Trains and buses in London are busy again today after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan slashed peak services despite tens of thousands of key workers still needing to travel to work every day.

The country’s three biggest rail unions have today written to Boris Johnson, warning that increasing train services to normal levels from May 18 will be ‘dangerous and lead to the public flouting the rules’.

But millions of Britons who have either been furloughed, had pay cuts or have been forced to shut their business are desperate to get back to work again. There is also growing anger among private sector bosses who see the unions’ invention as a form of blackmail as they try to use the current turmoil as a chance to push through pay rises for their public sector members.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told MailOnline today: ‘This is absolutely typical of the militant transport unions – they are trying to exploit the crisis and hold the Government to ransom for more money.

‘All through the lockdown we have relied on the NHS and other public services – but when we come out the other side it will be the private sector and wealth creators who will be relied on to pay and support the public sector and rebuild the economy. In order to achieve that we need schools to reopen so parents can go back to work – and they need a fully functioning public transport system to get there.





‘Every day we are in lockdown the economic hole we are in gets bigger. The unions are trying to stand in the way’.