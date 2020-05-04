Primary Schools in the UK Could Reopen As Early as June 1st

Primary schools could be allowed to reopen as soon as June 1 as part of Boris Johnson’s ‘comprehensive plan’ to ease the UK’s lockdown.

The Prime Minister is expected to set out the Government’s roadmap for gradually lifting the restrictions by the end of next week, which is set to include a ‘phased’ reopening of schools.

Despite officials announcing the UK is now past the peak of infections, it has been hinted that the nationwide lockdown could continue into June. But as part of the plans to start easing the restrictions, some children may be allowed back to school sooner than others.

Primary school pupils are set to be the first to return as it is thought that young children suffer less severe complications from Covid-19, while secondary school pupils will return at a later date.

The PM told The Sun on Sunday he wants primary schools opened ‘as fast as we can,’ adding: ‘That’s where we want to go. It’s about working out a way to do it.’