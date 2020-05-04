National Police officers intervene to prevent a man from committing suicide in Motril

MOTRIL’S National Police saved the life of a man threatening to throw himself from a second-floor terrace.

Already on patrol, they were sent to his home after the 091 Emergency number was alerted to a heated family quarrel there.

On arriving, the two officers found a man of 55 who was bleeding from an injury to his nose after a fall on the stairs. He was “very agitated” when he got up that morning, they were told, and began arguing with his 29-year-old stepson who lives in the same apartment and whose mobile phone was damaged during the dispute.

While the officers were taking statements from the apartment’s other occupants, the man ran to the terrace, climbed the railing and was about to jump.

Seeing what was about to happen, the National Police officers managed to grab hold of the man before he fell.

The man’s family explained that this was not the first time he had tried to take his own life and after an assessment by medics, he was transferred to Motril’s Santa Ana hospital.



