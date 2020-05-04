Police in Spain’s Costa Blanca Raid Illegal Lockdown Parties

POLICE in the Costa Blanca area of Spain have had their hands full with a number of raids on illegal lockdown parties.

Prompted by hot weather and a relaxation in the State of Alarm rules, some people decided to chance their hand at having some forbidden gatherings, but they were interrupted by unexpected visits from law officers.

Albatera Local Police were tipped off about a clandestine party in a rural part of the municipality, and decided to check it out for themselves.

-- Advertisement --

On arriving at the venue, they heard music blaring out from a building and counted 10 parked cars.

The Guardia Civil in Dolores were called in to provide backup and sent three vehicles, as the celebrations were brought to an abrupt end.

Eight people were sanctioned for breaking the State of Alarm laws, and also for possessing drugs.

In San Javier, six people aged between 18 and 22 years decided to meet up in an abandoned night club to have some unsanctioned fun.





A passing police patrol vehicle spotted that something untoward was going on, and discovered the young men in the empty shell of the building.

They even had a cool box that they brought with them which was crammed full with alcohol and soft drinks.

All six of them were told that they would be fined for infringing the confinement rules.