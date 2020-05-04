Picturesque resort Mojacar in art from a lockdown perspective in Spain’s Costa Almeria

CORONAVIRUS crisis lockdown or not, Mojacar is a town known for art and artists, and with that in mind the council’s Culture, Tourism and Guadalinfo IT departments have organised a project to get an artistic take on the enforced confinement.

The idea of ‘Mojacar tiene luz, dentro y fuera de casa, Mojacar es arte’ (Mojacar has light, inside and outside the home, Mojacar is art’), is to put together an album made up of the images shared by residents, all captured through their windows, and which in creating has in some way helped to ease their time spent at home.

The initiative is open to anyone to send in drawings, watercolours, oil paintings, or any other form of artistic expression, regardless of the artist’s age or skill.

The council said it hopes to receive many entries to “this special album that will serve as an artistic reminder of so many scenes and dreams as we hope for better days to come.”

The artistic project is one of several Mojacar’s Guadalinfo has set in action under the lockdown, and the service has been working hard alongside the local authority to support residents online.

Since the state of alarm came into force Guadalinfo facilitator, Miguel García Campoy, has been working continuously by phone, WhatsApp, and on social media to share information and offer support on a variety of technological topics, to benefit residents both culturally and socially.

This work, in coordination with the Mayor’s office and the Tourism and Culture departments is, the council says, “much needed by the people of the town, especially when technology unites us more than ever in a time of imposed social distancing.”



