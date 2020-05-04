AS many people in Spain gear up to the relaxation of lockdown and the chance to drive and be seen in trendy bars and restaurants as they re-open, a new lifestyle Brand might be the perfect accompaniment.

The BMW motor company has just unveiled its new collection which includes clothes for him and her from tee shirts to jackets, watches, thermal mugs, luggage and fine leather goods, all bearing the unmistakeable BMW logo but made by brands such as Montblanc to give that double seal of sophistication.