New Covid-19 Cases Virtually Halted in Costa Blanca South Area of Spain

LATEST figures on the pandemic have shown that new Covid-19 cases have virtually been halted in the Costa Blanca South area of Spain.

The update this Monday (May 4) from the Health Ministry in Valencia showed no new cases for two successive days in the Orihuela area, whilst there was one additional infection in Torrevieja.

That means the total of active cases stands at 547 cases across the Vega Baja region, split between 384 in Torrevieja, and 163 in Orihuela.

No deaths have been reported either in the last 24 hours, which means the death toll remains at 64 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 49 dying from the coronavirus in the Torrevieja district, and 15 in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



