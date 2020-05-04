Neighbours don’t want to hear Nerja balladeer who sings from his balcony during the 8pm ap

MIGUEL GONZALEZ, usually earns his living as a singer in hotels and restaurants.

Unable to work during the State of Alarm lockdown, he has installed a microphone and loudspeakers on the balcony of his apartment in Nerja’s Calle Antonio Millon.

Here he sings each night, coinciding with the 8pm applause for health professionals, police and people performing essential services.

-- Advertisement --

Until now, that is.

“Police in the street below asked me to stop several times, but then they came to my door, and told me that a neighbour had handed in a written complaint to the town hall and I had to stop,” Gonzalez told the local Spanish media.

“I never imagined that singing in a situation like this could annoy someone to the point of calling the Local Police and complaining in writing that they were doing nothing to stop it,” the singer lamented.

Gonzalez has now asked Nerja Town Hall if it is possible to obtain authorisation to continue singing, he said: “But so far they haven’t answered.”



