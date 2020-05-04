Motril Port Authority and shipping lines ensure that both passengers and cargoes can travel without Covid-19 risk

MOTRIL’S Port Authority will protect clients using passenger and cargo lines from Covid-19.

Measures apply to ships covering the North Africa routes as well as cruise ships making stopovers in Motril once port activities can recommence, port manager Jose Garcia Fuentes explained.

Protocols to be followed in all terminals, passenger quays, ticket offices, vehicle-embarking zones, parking areas and waiting areas are being analysed by the Port Authority together with the FRS and Armas-Trasmediterranea shipping lines, Garcia Fuentes said.

There will be clear indications to the routes passengers should take once inside the port, said the manager who confirmed that the measures would remain in place until the Covid-19 crisis was at an end or a vaccine was available.



