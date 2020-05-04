More Than One Billion Pieces of PPE Have Been Delivered Across the UK

The government has delivered over a billion pieces of PPE to healthcare workers in the UK.

Michael Gove told a news briefing today: ‘On personal protective equipment for key workers we are increasing the spread of distribution and supply.

‘From February 25 to May 2 we have had delivered over a billion items of PPE across the health and social care system in England.’

He added: ‘Tens of millions more have been distributed by our colleagues in the devolved administrations.

‘This overall figure includes 149 million masks, 173 million aprons, 2 million gowns and 614 million gloves.

On May 2 alone we delivered an additional 20 million items of PPE within England. But there is much more to do and the work led by Lord Deighton to improve domestic production of PPE is vital to our efforts.’

Mr Gove added: ‘We’re learning lessons all the time, as indeed the world is. This is a new virus and scientists are working internationally to determine what the best means is of dealing with it.





‘And that’s why we are piloting treatments which can prevent the virus.’