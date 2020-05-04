Minor jellyfish invasion soon dealt with by the beach-cleaning service when by-the-wind-sailors floated into Nerja

NERJA town hall warned that jellyfish recently appeared on local beaches.

The Velero (Velella) species were spotted on the western section of the Burriana beach as well as Carabeo and Salon beaches amongst others, announced Beaches councillor Francisco Arce.

After consulting the local Aula del Mar marine centre, Arce said that the experts there assured him that the jellyfish – around six centimetres long and an intense blue – are inoffensive although it is preferable not to come into contact with them.

Nerja’s beach-cleaning service immediately removed the jellyfish from the beaches but Arce said that if parents and children were to come across one and touch it, they should avoid touching their eyes, mouth or nose afterwards.

Velella jellyfish, also known as sea rafts, by-the-wind-sailors and purple sails, live on the surface of the water, forming large banks propelled by the wind and currents. Usually more common on Spain’s Levante coast, they recently been appearing in large numbers along the Costa del Sol.



