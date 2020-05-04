Michael Gove Pays Tribute to Muslims Spending Ramadan Without Loved Ones

Michael Gove has paid tribute to ‘those experiencing their first Ramadan without a loved one.’

He said that the coronavirus had previously disrupted religious festivities for Christians and Jews, and now means that Muslims are unable to break their fasts with loved ones.

Mr Gove told today’s government briefing: ‘This pandemic has claimed more than 28,000 lives and each one of them is precious, each one valued, each one irreplaceable.

‘The pain of bereavement and heartbreak is deeply personal. But as a society, we’re showing care and compassion across boundaries, offering support and a chance to talk through grief together.

‘And for those experiencing the first Ramadan without a loved one, this will be a particularly painful time. I send my sincere condolences to all families who are grieving.’

He told the briefing: ‘As with Christians, who could not celebrate Easter together in church and the Jewish community, whose Passover rituals were affected by social distancing, our thoughts are with Muslim neighbours who cannot break their fasting together and must adapt their religious and cultural practices because of the crisis.’



