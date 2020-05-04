Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol Introduces rapid Covid-19 tests for those who have worked during State of Alarm

THE Marbella Council has introduced rapid Covid-19 tests for employees of businesses which have remained open since the start of the State of Alarm starting with pharmacy workers.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz attended the Congress Palace in the city to help with the first tests and expects to complete a total of 8,000 over the coming days moving to nursing homes and also testing municipal workers involved with essential services.

The tests will continue with funeral parlour workers, veterinary centres, fishermen and market traders, indeed anyone who has been open and working since March 15.

In addition, some 25,000 safety kits will be distributed to elderly people in the municipality and each contains three triple-layer surgical type masks and three pairs of nitrile gloves all made in compliance with sanitary safety measures and, once produced, have undergone disinfection process using ozone.

The mayor said “we are working to guarantee the safety of our residents so that the city returns to normal as soon as possible.”