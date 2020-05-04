Manchester City FC airliner used to transport meat during global pandemic

A Manchester City themed aircraft that was unveiled by Premier League stars in October has been converted into a cargo plane to collect frozen beef from Sudan during the coronavirus pandemic.

THE eyecatching 787-9 Dreamliner, which is emblazoned with the Sky Blues’ crest and owned by Etihad, landed in Khartoum on Wednesday to pick up 24 tons of meat before jetting off again for the UAE.

No passengers were aboard the aircraft, which was launched as part of the Etihad fleet last year by players Leroy Sané and Karen Bardsley, as well as club legend Joleon Lescott.

Several photographs taken by onlookers show the Premier League-branded aeroplane standing at Khartoum airport while it was loaded up with beef before returning to the Gulf.

-- Advertisement --

The Manchester City aeroplane normally functions as a regular passenger jet and is not used by the football team.