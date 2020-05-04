London’s NHS Nightingale hospital will be CLOSED to new patients and kept as back up in case new Covid outbreak strikes Britain

London’s Nightingale hospital will be closed to new patients and placed on standby, it has been revealed today.

STAFF were sent an email this morning from chief executive, Professor Charles Knight, who told them the hospital would be placed on standby, “ready to resume operations as and when needed in the weeks and potentially months to come.”

The facility at the ExCeL Centre in east London, which opened on April 3, has the capacity to provide around 4,000 beds.

But it has remained largely empty, with just 51 patients treated in its first three weeks.

Professor Knight told them today: “Thanks to the determination of Londoners following expert advice to stay home and save lives, we haven’t had to expand Nightingale’s capacity.

“Our appreciation to all who have been involved in making the Nightingale a key part of the NHS’ whole London Covid-19 response.

“This is a significant point in how the NHS is managing this pandemic. It does not mean our role in London’s response to the virus is over.”



