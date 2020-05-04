La Nucia charity Giving4Giving in the Costa Blanca to reopen from next Monday.

CHARITY Giving4Giving in La Nucia are happy to announce that all their shops and their warehouse are reopening on Monday, May 11 and will follow all the safety measures required to safeguard our customers and volunteers. Giving4Giving has suffered like many other charities and businesses and is looking forward to supplying the public with pre-loved clothing, housewares, bric-a-brac and much more at great prices during these difficult times.

The furniture pick-up service will resume on Monday, May 18. The group always need volunteers at all their shops so if you can spare four hours a week please call Gary on 603 137 697.